Manning helps Colts avoid ignominy of 0-2 start

Seems the cerebral Peyton Manning isn't just a student of the game, he's a teacher as well. Maybe out of necessity. Injuries to center Jeff Saturday and left tackle Tony Ugoh compromised the offensive line's timing and, in turn, Manning's protection. Which might not have been a big deal if starting tight end Dallas Clark had been available to pick up the slack. But Clark was out too. And Marvin Harrison isn't 100 percent back from an injury of his own. So, who did Manning turn to? How about second-year receiver Anthony Gonzalez, who made the hook-and-lateral work. And a pair of rookie tight ends: Tom Santi and Gijon Robinson, whose second catch helped set up the Colts' game-tying touchdown.