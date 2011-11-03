Manning, Giants try to upend Brady in New England this time

Published: Nov 02, 2011 at 11:01 PM

Week 9 in the NFL features a rematch of one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played, a game of titanic proportions in the AFC East, and a clash between two of the game's most prolific passers in sunny San Diego.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won an NFL-record 31 consecutive regular-season starts at home, a streak that will be in jeopardy Sunday when Eli Manning and the 5-2 New York Giants pay a visit to Gillette Stadium. Meanwhile, in upstate New York, the Buffalo Bills will put their perfect home record on the line against the New York Jets in a game with all kinds of playoff implications. And the undefeated Green Bay Packers travel to San Diego to meet the struggling Chargers, who cling to a share of first place in the AFC West.

The Giants, Jets and Packers are among teams in good position this week to get difficult road victories based on matchups, injuries, history and other circumstances.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

San Francisco at Washington (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

N.Y. Giants at New England (Sunday, 4:15 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

Green Bay at San Diego (Sunday, 4:15 p.m. ET)

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders, Steelers clinch AFC wild-card playoff berths

By virtue of the Raiders' win over the Chargers on Sunday night, Las Vegas and the Steelers are headed to the playoffs. 
news

NFL announces Super Wild Card Weekend schedule

The NFL on Sunday evening announced its schedule for Super Wild Card Weekend, featuring two games on Saturday, three on Sunday and one on Monday. 
news

Ranking NFL head-coach openings: Which jobs are most enticing?

Judy Battista ranks the NFL's head-coach openings in the wake of the 2021 regular season. How enticing is the Jaguars job with Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp captures receiving triple crown

Cooper Kupp captured the receiving triple crown, becoming the first player since 2005 to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW