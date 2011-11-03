Manning, Giants try to upend Brady in New England this time

Week 9 in the NFL features a rematch of one of the greatest Super Bowls ever played, a game of titanic proportions in the AFC East, and a clash between two of the game's most prolific passers in sunny San Diego.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has won an NFL-record 31 consecutive regular-season starts at home, a streak that will be in jeopardy Sunday when Eli Manning and the 5-2 New York Giants pay a visit to Gillette Stadium. Meanwhile, in upstate New York, the Buffalo Bills will put their perfect home record on the line against the New York Jets in a game with all kinds of playoff implications. And the undefeated Green Bay Packers travel to San Diego to meet the struggling Chargers, who cling to a share of first place in the AFC West.