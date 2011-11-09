Manning, Flacco deserve credit after defining victories

The accompanying chart (right) shows conversion rates for fourth-and-3 or less over the past three years, as well as where we are after nine weeks in the 2011 season. As you can see, conversions via the run are down from years past, while the passing conversion rate is about the same. For the past three years on any given NFL weekend, we have seen an average of 18 attempts to convert a fourth-and-short situation. Run plays move the chains 69 percent of the time. Passes get the job done 48 percent of the time. So what do we learn from this? Right now, the expectations for fourth-down conversions rates have to be lowered.