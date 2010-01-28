Manning dissects Jets with right reads and precision passing

This time, instead of turning and running with Pierre Garcon, Dwight Lowery looked back inside at Collie, anticipating another out route. The corollary was that the deep safety then played over the top of Garcon, with no deep resonsibility on Collie in the slot. If Manning threw an out against this defense, it would land into the arms of the waiting Lowery. The objective was to bait Manning into throwing into the teeth of the coverage.