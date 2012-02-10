Manning, Colts have to ask themselves some tough questions

Ten notable quarterbacks decided to walk away from Hall of Fame careers with one team, rather than bounce around the league as a hired gun. Some had real medical issues near the end of their playing days and were smart enough to get out before things got worse. Others realized they did all they could do in the game and got on with the next phase of their lives. Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway, Dan Fouts, Otto Graham, Bob Griese, Jim Kelly, Dan Marino, Bart Starr and Roger Staubach all valued the idea of one team for their whole career, even though a number of them told me they were tempted to try one more time with another team. They made the right choice. Lenny Dawson really belongs on the list, too -- having spent the real bulk of his career with Kansas City -- but he also represents how dangerous the game could be for Peyton if he decided to stay on the field this late in his career. In Lenny's last three years in Kansas City he was sacked once every eight pass attempts.