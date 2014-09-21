Manning, Broncos' O uneven in loss to Seahawks

It was stunning to see Seattle pushed to an extra period. Their defense did what they wanted most of the day until allowing Manning to direct a 80-yard, 41-second touchdown drive in the final minute of regulation. Manning's interception with under three minutes to go typified most of the day. The Seahawks defenders knew what was coming, left a tiny window to throw into and delivered a massive hit. Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor read Manning's eyes and made a terrific leaping pick to seemingly end the game. And Denver's running game was stagnant, gaining just 36 yards on 20 carries.