Manning, Brady not exactly intimidated by going on the road

It takes a lot to win on the road in the NFL, but there are four teams that possess the ingredients necessary to pull off the difficult feat in Week 2.
The Raiders, Patriots, Buccaneers and Colts all appear to be in position to claim road victories. The Raiders travel to Kansas City to square off against the Chiefs, the Patriots face the rival Jets, the Buccaneers are taking on the Bills and the Colts will do battle vs. the host Dolphins. Each matchup provides a unique opportunity for the visiting team to get a win.