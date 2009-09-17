Manning, Brady not exactly intimidated by going on the road

Published: Sep 17, 2009 at 06:36 AM

It takes a lot to win on the road in the NFL, but there are four teams that possess the ingredients necessary to pull off the difficult feat in Week 2.

The Raiders, Patriots, Buccaneers and Colts all appear to be in position to claim road victories. The Raiders travel to Kansas City to square off against the Chiefs, the Patriots face the rival Jets, the Buccaneers are taking on the Bills and the Colts will do battle vs. the host Dolphins. Each matchup provides a unique opportunity for the visiting team to get a win.

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

» Game Center | Game preview | Video preview

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Chase Winovich sees trade to Browns as possibly 'the best thing to ever happen to me'

Newly acquired Browns pass rusher Chase Winovich enters the next chapter of his NFL career with a position switch, a new haircut and a positive attitude.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller on former teammate Bryan Edwards: 'Great things in store' for WR in Atlanta

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is singing the praises of former teammate Bryan Edwards following the wide receiver's trade to the Atlanta Falcons.

news

49ers' Kittle glad he won't have final say on QB battle between Garoppolo, Lance: 'It's a toss-up for me'

49ers TE George Kittle was asked who he'd prefer to be the team's starting quarterback between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance in 2022.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW