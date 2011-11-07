Manning better than Brady in epic Giants' win; more Week 9

» I hated watching the Colts again, and I am sure most Colts fans agree. They are just not an NFL team right now. Watching the LSU-Alabama game Saturday night, I kept thinking, Could the Colts beat either one of these teams? I am not sure they could. They are 2008 Lions bad. Losing Peyton Manning has hurt, but it has also exposed how far the Colts are from being a good team. If and when Manning comes back, the Colts won't automatically be a great team again. It is going to take some hard work by the entire organization. First they must hit on some draft picks to turn this around and also make a few sound decisions in free agency. Is all this doable? Not in one year. Never in my career have I seen a team so uncompetitive each week. They are the odds-on favorite to win the Andrew Luck derby and I don't even think it is close.