Manning believes pending contract with Giants will 'get worked out'

ALBANY, N.Y. -- New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning says there's "nothing new" to report on his pending $97 million contract that will make him the NFL's highest paid player based on annual salary.
During an interview after Monday's morning practice at the University at Albany, Manning said he didn't have much information on the contract process.
"It'll get worked out," he said.
News of the deal first broke last Wednesday.
On Saturday, Giants general manager Jerry Reese said lawyers for the two sides are still putting the final touches on the deal that will keep Manning with the Giants through 2015.
Manning, who will average $15.3 million annually under the deal, has declined to talk in detail about the contract until it is signed.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press