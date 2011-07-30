Manning believes in Giants' talent, with or without Burress

"People see the final results of the '07 year, when he (Burress) didn't practice all year and say we won a championship," Manning said. "Well, we went 10-6 and barely made the playoffs. It wasn't like everything was a breeze and we went 14-2. It was tough, we struggled, we went through low points. Everything was not always perfect. It is about being dependable, being committed to the team and showing up for practice, working hard and doing everything you can to get yourself and the team prepared to play each game."