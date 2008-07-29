Manning arrives in Terre Haute, stays away from practice

Published: Jul 29, 2008 at 09:12 AM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Colts coach Tony Dungy says quarterback Peyton Manning is in Terre Haute but is being kept away from practice to prevent the risk of an infection in his healing left knee.

Manning had surgery to remove an infected bursa sac from the knee on July 14 and was initially expected to miss four to six weeks.

When the Colts reported to training camp at Rose-Hulman last week, Manning was still at his Indianapolis-area home. Dungy says Manning has now moved to an undisclosed location in Terre Haute. He won't say where that is because he doesn't want a lot of people around Manning.

In Manning's absence, longtime backup Jim Sorgi is continuing to work with the regular offensive starters. The Colts signed veteran quarterbacks Quinn Gray and Jared Lorenzen last week to fill practice repetitions behind Sorgi.

