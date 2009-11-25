Manning among plethora Colts on latest injury report

Published: Nov 25, 2009 at 11:32 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three-time MVP Peyton Manning was a limited participant at Colts practice Wednesday because of a backside injury.

Manning has not missed a start in his 12-year career, a streak that is at 201 including playoff games. He was listed as a limited participant one other time this season.

Manning was one of 25 players and 13 starters on the Colts' long list of injuries.

Left tackle Charlie Johnson (foot) also was limited at practice. Four starters did not practice at all: WR Reggie Wayne (foot), DE Dwight Freeney (abdomen), safety Antoine Bethea (foot) and cornerback Kelvin Hayden (knee).

Seven starters on the list did not miss any practice time.

Indy visits Houston on Sunday with a chance to clinch the AFC South title.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins signing RT Austin Jackson to three-year, $36 million extension

The Dolphins are signing right tackle Austin Jackson to a three-year, $36 million extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. The contract includes a maximum value of $39 million, including $20.7 million in guaranteed money.
news

Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) expected to play vs. Patriots

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (knee) is expected to play in Thursday night's game against the visiting New England Patriots, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid not panicking about finishing strong in 'crazy' season

Chiefs coach Andy Reid is not panicking after Kansas City's offense has largely sputtered and talked about the keys to finishing strong. "This league is crazy right now; I mean it's week to week," Reid said.   
news

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles on first-place matchup with Falcons: 'Every game we play from here on out is a playoff game'

In the eyes of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, the playoffs are kicking off Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.