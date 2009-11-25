Manning among plethora Colts on latest injury report

INDIANAPOLIS -- Three-time MVP Peyton Manning was a limited participant at Colts practice Wednesday because of a backside injury.
Manning has not missed a start in his 12-year career, a streak that is at 201 including playoff games. He was listed as a limited participant one other time this season.
Left tackle Charlie Johnson (foot) also was limited at practice. Four starters did not practice at all: WR Reggie Wayne (foot), DE Dwight Freeney (abdomen), safety Antoine Bethea (foot) and cornerback Kelvin Hayden (knee).
Seven starters on the list did not miss any practice time.
