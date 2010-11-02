Manly House: These big-time failures cause collateral damage

Randy Moss -- Twice the relocations, zero returns! He underwhelmed with the Patriots. Got weird enough to become one of the rarest of NFL birds -- a superstar who gets traded by a winning team midseason. Seemed weird then, but OK, Patriots coach Bill Belichick did the same thing with defensive end Richard Seymour. Now Moss gets waived by the desperate Vikings and is a full-bore disaster because, as of this posting, we don't know where he'll land. I say who cares, you're screwed. If this guy alienated contenders with talented rosters, it's quite possible he'll be just as underwhelming on another winner. But wait, it gets worse! If a bottom-feeding team uses a high waiver slot to snag him, we are looking at two scenarios: Randy refusing to report or, worse, delivering the kind of effort he mustered while phoning it in with those hapless Raiders teams he played for. Like any collateral-damage monster, we have more on this one later.