Manly House of Football: Welcome to my world, little man

It is at this point that it's only natural to look down at your son and wonder: Who will his heroes be? To hell with that, if he becomes a football fan, who will his team be? As of this moment, I live in L.A., so he's got no choice in the matter -- he's a Bills fan by default as long as the team stays rooted where it belongs in Western New York. That being said, with all this talk of Toronto and small market and other terrifying rumblings, I shudder to think both of us might be scouting for a new team to follow in the coming years ... a thought that scared me a hell of a lot more before I was blessed with young eyes through which to rediscover the game.