Manly House of Football: The love connection

None of this humiliation cloaked in the "spirit of competition and gamesmanship." Nope - this one is just as venal as it sets out to be. That's right -- for those of you who missed out on one of last year's guiltiest pleasures, "Rock of Love," starring Poison front-man Bret Michaels, the good news is that even as we speak, you're getting a crack at a second season. Get a crack, indeed, as season one featured its share of bodily invasions once Bret was ensconced in a house in the Hollywood Hills festooned with drag racing flames, an open bar, and more crazies than a Flava Flav paternity suit.