Manly House of Football: Givin' it up for Brady

Loved your comment about no bad pizza, but then you tweaked my nose with the whole CFL bashing. I'm sorry, I'm sensitive. I'm a former Blue Bomber, yep, Win-Less-Peg. After my attempt at "pro" football fizzled in the USFL (Jacksonville), the Bombers came a-callin' and, not wanting to be rude to our Neighbors to the North, I made my way to the Great White North. But I digress... There are certain aspects of the Canadian game that intrigue me and I find myself longing for, like, no fair catch. Not that I want to see a talent like Devin Hester laid out like a Halloween scarecrow, but he has the God-given talent to survive that rule and thrive as do a handful of others in the league. And forward motion on a limited basis (1-2 receivers) wouldn't set the game back to the dark ages.