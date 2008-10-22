Manly House of Football: Dominoes are meant to fall

Benson gets all mad that he slipped in the draft thanks to the problems of another Longhorns back, Ricky Williams. He vehemently protests that he's a different kind of dude, then proceeds to hold out forever and blow up his rookie year. Meanwhile, Jones dominates with 1,335 yards and nine TDs. The next year, Jones, with Benson spelling him, helps Chicago reach the Super Bowl… where Rex Grossman ends a terrific season on a ghastly note by flaming out big on the big stage. The Bears then decide the solution to the situation is to trade Jones to the Jets and hand things over to Benson. Needless to say, he looks incredibly average, and with no running game, Grossman picks up right where he left off in the Super Bowl, loses everyone's confidence, and crashes hard. Meanwhile, Jones finds a way to gain a thousand yards on a crappy Jets team, but only manages one touchdown en route to a 4-12 season.