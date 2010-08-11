Manly house of football: Breaking down the under-achievers

Speaking of the newest member of the Miami Heat, I had the good fortune of talking with Bob Costas the day of "The Decision," and we both assumed there was no way LeBron would be doing a special if he wasn't going back to Cleveland, just based on the inevitable evil factor of crushing a town's dreams to the tune of the top-rated show in primetime on a Thursday! On the other hand, if he hadn't, we would never have been exposed to the spectacle of a big-time team owner acting out sans filter. That, my friends, is something you never see in this massage-the-message world we live in.