Manly House of Football: Bad things come in threes

Something told me things were different when the Jags D laid out Dallas Clark at the start of the drive. Alas, Manning does the unthinkable. He lubes up that bursa sac (that sounds dirty, but I swear it's all technical jargon!) and actually runs for a long first down! The rest is the same as it ever was. Like a surgeon, Manning drives the Colts down to the Jags' 2-yard line. First down: pass batted down. Second down: he throws one away. Third down: He hands off to Joseph Addai, who punches it in … ballgame. Too much field, not enough time, right?