Manly House: Fantasy players should learn from McDaniels

Year in and year out, elite fantasy stars will have you pulling your hair out. It's part of the game. Think about it -- someone reading this traded Jaguars running back Maurice Jones-Drew after Week 6, just missing his return to form and start racking up big Sundays like you expected from him week in and week out. No, it isn't what you hoped for when you picked him at number three, four, five -- but it's a hell of a lot more than what you probably got in return.