Manly House: Eight fantasy teams is more than enough

Receivers:Mike Thomas, Hakeem Nicks, Jeremy Maclin vs. Calvin Johnson, Santonio Holmes, Mike Wallace. I'd laugh at the way Starks went invisible, but, alas, Thomas managed to earn me a staggering negative with -.80. This is going to be trouble. I worried about Thomas with Sims-Walker back, but I have no better options. Nicks is a total Hail Mary, but you dance with the ones that brung ya, and this guy almost single handedly rescued my season. The result? No touchdowns, but far more yards than I expected after all that down time and a respectable 9.60 point total. Meanwhile, Maclin is solid, right? Especially going against that schizo Dallas defense -- say hello to a piteous 1.10 points. Meanwhile, Jason's is studs-ahoy on paper, but blessedly not in reality: 5.70 from Calvin and Santonio, and a respectable 9.0 from Wallace keep the dream alive.