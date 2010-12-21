Manly House: A true Buffalonian would never trust a Dolphin

Buffalo/Miami was a perfect rivalry thanks to the cities' differences. I totally get the logic of a rust-belt division -- it would be natural to toss the Bills, Browns, Steelers and maybe the Lions in one and have them slug it out, but to me it's also kind of like fratricide. What do I have against other cities with a tavern on every corner? Nope, I'll take Miami any day -- and as much as I hate them, I can't imagine life without them. In rivalry terms, we are the aging, long-married couple who talk over each other, curse each other, resent each other, but at the end of the day make sure each other's pill case is full.