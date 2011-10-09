Mangold to start for Jets; Haynesworth should be ready for Pats

Published: Oct 09, 2011 at 02:37 AM

The New York Jets will have center Nick Mangold back in their starting lineup Sunday against the New England Patriots, league sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer.

Mangold missed the previous two games with a high ankle sprain and was questionable for the critical matchup at New England.

Jets wide receiver Plaxico Burress also will suit up against the Patriots after being bothered by an elbow injury during the week.

On the other side, Patriots defensive tackle Albert Haynesworth will play, barring a late change. He has been nursing a back injury and has missed the team's last two games.

When the teams get on the field, the Jets plan to mix coverages against Wes Welker and will not put All-Pro cornerback Darrelle Revis on the receiver all game, league sources told Breer.

