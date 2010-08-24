Mangold's new Jets deal makes him NFL's highest-paid center

Nick Mangold received the big deal he sought and a new label that might make Darrelle Revis envious.
The New York Jets' two-time Pro Bowl center became the highest-paid player at his position Tuesday, signing what league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora is a seven-year, $55 million deal that includes $22.5 million guaranteed against injury.
"To be able to say, 'the highest-paid center' is very nice to hear," Mangold said. "It worked out well for both sides."
The All-Pro center was scheduled to earn $3.3 million in the final year of his five-year rookie deal. The contract surpasses the one signed last year by St. Louis Rams center Jason Brown, whose five-year deal was worth $37.5 million, including $20 million guaranteed.
"It wasn't a sticking point, and I'm very fortunate that the Jets decided to go that route," Mangold said of being the league's highest-paid center. "I'm very appreciative and excited to have that. I'm sure next year some young gun will come along and blow me out of the water anyway, and that's A-OK in my book."
Meanwhile, Revis missed his 24th day since the Jets reported for training camp while in a bitter contract dispute. He wants to become the league's highest-paid cornerback, a distinction that belongs to Oakland's Nnamdi Asomugha, who signed a three-year, $45.3 million extension last offseason.
"That's on some other people," Mangold said of Revis' situation. "I'm not getting involved in that one."
Unlike Revis, Mangold reported for training camp despite being disappointed with the lack of progress of the negotiations. He said Jets owner Woody Johnson and general manager Mike Tannenbaum approached him two weeks ago about completing a deal.
"I had resigned myself to the fact that it wasn't getting done coming into camp," Mangold said. "Now that it is done, I haven't really wrapped my head around it yet, but I'm very excited that it is."
Mangold was a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State in 2006, and he quickly became regarded around the league as one of the game's best at his position. He anchored an offensive line that paved the way for the NFL's top rushing offense last season.
"It's a huge move for the organization," Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez said. "He's the best. He's going to be compensated that way, and should be."
"He's like, 'What?' and I'm like, 'Yes, stay out. You're going to get this deal signed,'" Ryan said. "I'd hate for him to step in a hole or something like that."
Mangold appreciated the gesture, especially with the threat of injury anytime a player steps on the field.
"As close as it was, I'd shoot myself if something happened," he said. "I've never gone through it before, never gone through a situation of having a contract right there, ready to be signed. I just wanted to play it safe, as best I could."
"That's fantastic not to even have to think about it," he said. "You just go along with the way I've been able to go along the past four years. It's something I never had to think of before, and I'm glad I don't have to think about it anymore."
Other than Revis, linebacker David Harris also is looking for a new contract, but he has acknowledged he won't receive his until after this season because of constraints brought on by the current collective bargaining agreement.
"It's out of my hands and a lot of other people's hands," said Harris, who's in the last year of his rookie deal. "That's the rules, and you've got to live by them."
After seeing Mangold receive his big deal, Harris held no resentment toward him.
"He's earned it, and I'm happy for him," he said. "I've just got to be patient and see how everything plays out with the labor talks."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.