Mangini taking wait-and-see approach with QB Delhomme

Published: Oct 01, 2010 at 05:19 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Jake Delhomme is practicing for the second straight day, but it's still not certain if he'll play Sunday against Cincinnati.

Delhomme has been sidelined since spraining his right ankle during Cleveland's season opener on Sept. 12 at Tampa Bay. He was inactive the past two weeks and practiced for the first time on Thursday.

Browns coach Eric Mangini was encouraged by Delhomme's return. "I thought Jake had a pretty good first day back, was moving around pretty well, considering," Mangini said.

Delhomme was again favoring his ankle on Friday during the 30 minutes of practice open to reporters. He struggled on a few rollouts and was tentative while planting his right foot on some throws.

Mangini said he will wait to see how Delhomme's ankle responds to practicing before making a decision on who will start against the Bengals. Backup Seneca Wallace has started Cleveland's past two games -- losses to Kansas City and Baltimore.

"We've got another 24 hours between Saturday and Sunday," Mangini said. "It's only Day 2 actually working on field."

Mangini said Delhomme could start or be the Browns' No. 2 or No. 3 quarterback on Sunday.

"I don't know what the combination will be," he said.

