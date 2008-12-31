Mangini takes the fall with the Jets as his former QB takes flight

And here's the hard truth. Results are more random than fans like to admit. A couple of completions here and there, a few tackles made a few yards sooner, would have made all the difference for the Jets and every other team on the cusp of the postseason. That those passes weren't caught or those tackles made doesn't seem like a failure of coaching so much as a function of chance. A 50-50 proposition. A coin flip. Mangini's record the last three regular seasons: 23 wins and 25 losses. That means one more win, and he would have been even-steven. Results might not be random, but it sure looks that way.