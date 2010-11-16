Mangini's aggressive OT approach gets best of him

The Browns ran on second down, and then called a timeout with 41 seconds left after letting the play clock run down. The Jets chose to save their last timeout, which was extremely smart. It put the Browns in a spot where they had to run the ball, or at least call a controlled pass on third down. At this point, the Jets knew a stop meant they would get the ball back where just one or two plays could provide enough yards to try a field goal. The Browns chose to stay aggressive, a risky move, and attempted a pass that resulted in a 1-yard sack. The Jets called their second and final timeout with 35 seconds left. For the series, the Browns lost a yard and only used a minute of clock.