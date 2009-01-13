Mangini expected to pick Ryan, Daboll as coordinators

Published: Jan 13, 2009 at 01:35 PM

CLEVELAND -- Their head coach has settled in and his top assistants are coming soon. All the Cleveland Browns are missing is a general manager.

They may be waiting on one for a while.

Still in his first week on the job, new Browns coach Eric Mangini is expected to pick Rob Ryan as his defensive coordinator and Brian Daboll to run his offense in the next few days. Mangini, fired by the New York Jets and hired by the Browns last week to replace the fired Romeo Crennel, worked with both men in New England.

Ryan is the son of former NFL coach Buddy Ryan and his twin brother, Rex, is Baltimore's defensive coordinator and a candidate for the Jets' coaching job.

Both Ryan and Daboll, who coached New York's quarterbacks last season, were in Cleveland over the weekend to meet with Mangini. Ryan was the Patriots' linebackers coach from 2000-2003 when Mangini worked with the club's defensive backs.

Daboll will replace Rob Chudzinski, who was considered a rising star when the Browns scored 402 points in 2007. But Cleveland's offense was ravaged this season by injuries, changed starting quarterbacks halfway through, and failed to score a touchdown in its final six games. Chudzkinski, who signed a two-year extension last January, interviewed with San Francisco coach Mike Singletary about his coordinator opening a few days ago.

Meanwhile, the Browns are in a holding pattern in their search for a GM.

Owner Randy Lerner interviewed George Kokinis, Baltimore's director of pro personnel, on Sunday in New York. The meeting was productive but the Browns cannot offer Kokinis a job until the Ravens' season ends. Baltimore plays at Pittsburgh in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, meaning the earliest Kokinis could be hired by the Browns is Monday. If the Ravens advance, Kokinis would not be available until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 1 in Tampa.

Lerner is in no rush. Since firing GM Phil Savage and Crennel, he has felt getting the coach in place was more important than his top executive.

Kokinis has been at the top of Lerner's GM list since Mangini recommended him during his interview. Kokinis and Mangini have been friends since beginning their careers together in Cleveland during the 1990s.

Lerner, who also owns soccer club Aston Villa in the English Premier League, is in Europe and won't be back in the U.S. until later this week.

As of now, he has no other interviews scheduled for his GM vacancy.

The early front-runner to take over as Cleveland's GM is out of the mix.

Scott Pioli, New England's vice president of player personnel who interviewed with Lerner, will be introduced on Wednesday as Kansas City's new GM. Lerner had initially hoped to pair Mangini and Pioli together, but the two longtime friends may have had a falling out following the videotaping scandal.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos trading pass rusher Bradley Chubb to Dolphins for 2023 first-round pick, RB Chase Edmonds

The Denver Broncos are completing a trade to send pass rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a package that will include a 2023 first-round draft choice, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Commanders trading CB William Jackson III to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are acquiring cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders in a trade, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Next Woman Up: Fouzia Madhouni, NFL mentee in the Global Sports Mentoring Program

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Fouzia Madhouni discusses her organization We Can Morocco, which empowers women through American football, and her experience as a mentee of the NFL and Green Bay Packers.

news

Steelers trading WR Chase Claypool to Bears for 2023 second-round pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trading wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE