Mangini escalates war of words with Ryan; Delhomme returns

"If that's what the coach wants, that's what the coach wants. That's what you do. You just do what's right. To me, I've always lived by this credence is that if you're true to the game of football, then it will be true to you. And in the situation like that, you do what you have to do, and that's just kind of what I believe in. It's not going to be a problem anyway we go with me."