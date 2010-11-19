Mangini: Browns will decide Cribbs' status vs. Jags on Saturday

Josh Cribbs, the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver and Pro Bowl return man, missed practice for the third consecutive day Friday, and the team will wait to see if he can play this weekend, coach Eric Mangini told reporters.
"We'll see tomorrow morning," Mangini said about Cribbs' status for Sunday's road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We'd like to push it as far as we can. ... We'll decide then."
Cribbs dislocated all of the toes on his right foot except for his big toe during the Browns' 26-20 overtime loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.
Mangini also said starting linebacker Scott Fujita, who injured a left knee ligament in the loss, is out of Sunday's game. Fujita, who signed a free-agent contract with the Browns in March, has been one of the team's top defenders this season.
Week 11 matchups to watch
Want to know what matchup you should be watching when your favorite team takes the field this week?
Gil Brandt has the answer as he breaks down all the action. **More ...**
"I'm optimistic with (Adams)," Mangini said.
Cornerback Sheldon Brown (shoulder) and offensive linemen Floyd Womack (knee) and Eric Steinbach (calf) returned to practice Friday after missing two days.
"Each day, they've gotten a little better," Mangini said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.