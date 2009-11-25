Mangini backs off accusations that Lions players faked injuries

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Eric Mangini says he was frustrated at losing when he suggested the Detroit Lions faked injuries in Sunday's game.
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)
![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/cincinnati-bengals) For more on the Cleveland Browns, check out the latest from our Browns bloggers.
During his Wednesday news conference, Mangini expressed regret about his comments, saying he wasn't trying to "shy away from accountability" for losing.
Lions coach Jim Schwartz has said Mangini was "way out of bounds" in questioning the Lions' motives.
Mangini said the two have "cleared the air."
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press