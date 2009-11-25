Mangini backs off accusations that Lions players faked injuries

Published: Nov 25, 2009 at 05:01 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Browns coach Eric Mangini says he was frustrated at losing when he suggested the Detroit Lions faked injuries in Sunday's game.

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)

![](http://blogblitz.nfl.com/cincinnati-bengals) For more on the Cleveland Browns, check out the latest from our Browns bloggers.

»  **Blog Blitz: Browns**

Mangini had suggested Lions defensive players faked that they were hurt to slow down Cleveland's no-huddle offense in Detroit's 38-37 win. Mangini noted that several Lions left the field with injuries only to return.

During his Wednesday news conference, Mangini expressed regret about his comments, saying he wasn't trying to "shy away from accountability" for losing.

Lions coach Jim Schwartz has said Mangini was "way out of bounds" in questioning the Lions' motives.

Mangini said the two have "cleared the air."

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Rams signing ex-Packers kicker Mason Crosby to practice squad

The Rams are signing veteran K Mason Crosby to their practice squad with the intention of moving him up to the active roster in the near future, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky: 'I'm going to be aggressive' Thursday vs. Patriots

Set to start in place for the injured Kenny Pickett, Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky says he's going to be aggressive on Thursday night against the New England Patriots. 
news

Mike McDaniel on Dolphins currently being AFC's No. 1 seed: 'Call me when it's a 13-game season'

The Miami Dolphins sit at 9-3, the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into Week 14, but head coach Mike McDaniel's response with five games remaining shows what he is focused on. "Call me when it's a 13-game season," McDaniel said.