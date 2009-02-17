Mangini adds Hagen, Brown to coaching staff as assistants

Published: Feb 17, 2009 at 12:12 PM

CLEVELAND -- Browns coach Eric Mangini added two college assistants to his staff Tuesday -- Steve Hagen of North Carolina as tight ends coach and Gary Brown of Rutgers as running backs coach.

Hagen coached Cleveland's tight ends under Butch Davis from 2001-03 and the Browns' quarterbacks in 2004. He spent the past two seasons with Davis as the Tar Heels' tight ends coach.

Brown, a former NFL running back, played eight seasons with Houston, San Diego and the New York Giants. He was running backs coach at Rutgers last season.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Russell Wilson on Seahawks' home finale vs. Lions: 'I hope it's not my last game' in Seattle

Russell Wilson's time with the Seahawks is not unlimited. Judging from his comments Thursday, it might soon be running out. The superstar QB said he wasn't sure if Sunday would be his last home game with the Seahawks.
news

Move the Sticks: Breaking Down Top WRs in the Draft Class,  Remembering John Madden

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Takeaways for each of the 15 modern-era finalists

Adam Rank provides his take on each of the 15 modern-era finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022. Should Devin Hester be a first-ballot inductee?
news

Finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 revealed

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is revealing the modern-era finalists for the Class of 2022 on Thursday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW