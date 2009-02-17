Mangini adds Hagen, Brown to coaching staff as assistants

CLEVELAND -- Browns coach Eric Mangini added two college assistants to his staff Tuesday -- Steve Hagen of North Carolina as tight ends coach and Gary Brown of Rutgers as running backs coach.
Hagen coached Cleveland's tight ends under Butch Davis from 2001-03 and the Browns' quarterbacks in 2004. He spent the past two seasons with Davis as the Tar Heels' tight ends coach.
Brown, a former NFL running back, played eight seasons with Houston, San Diego and the New York Giants. He was running backs coach at Rutgers last season.
