Man receives life sentence for shooting former Jaguars OL Collier

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A judge has handed down a life sentence for the man convicted of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of former Jaguars offensive lineman Richard Collier.
The state attorney's office says Judge Mallory Cooper sentenced 33-year-old Tyrone Hartsfield on Thursday. Hartsfield was convicted last month.
Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda calls the decision "the appropriate sentence."
A message and an e-mail sent to Hartsfield's attorney weren't immediately returned.
Collier was shot six times last year as he waited in his car outside a Jacksonville apartment building. He was paralyzed from the waist down, and his left leg was amputated.
Prosecutors say Hartsfield was seeking revenge after he was knocked out in a fight with Collier in April at a nightclub.
