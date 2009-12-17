Man receives life sentence for shooting former Jaguars OL Collier

Published: Dec 17, 2009 at 10:27 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A judge has handed down a life sentence for the man convicted of attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of former Jaguars offensive lineman Richard Collier.

The state attorney's office says Judge Mallory Cooper sentenced 33-year-old Tyrone Hartsfield on Thursday. Hartsfield was convicted last month.

Assistant State Attorney Bernie de la Rionda calls the decision "the appropriate sentence."

A message and an e-mail sent to Hartsfield's attorney weren't immediately returned.

Collier was shot six times last year as he waited in his car outside a Jacksonville apartment building. He was paralyzed from the waist down, and his left leg was amputated.

Prosecutors say Hartsfield was seeking revenge after he was knocked out in a fight with Collier in April at a nightclub.

