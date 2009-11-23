Man pleads guilty in threats to Giants coach Coughlin

PHILADELPHIA -- Federal prosecutors in Philadelphia say a man has pleaded guilty to sending threatening mail to New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin.
Prosecutors say 30-year-old Herbert Alex Simpson of Philadelphia pleaded guilty to two counts of mailing threatening communications. Simpson sent Coughlin letters threatening to expose a fictitious sexual tryst with two women.
Court papers initially filed by prosecutors said the letters demanded the coach pay $20,000 to $30,000, but defense lawyer Nialena Caravasos notes that the charges of extortion were dropped. She says her client has disabilities that require a mental health exam and that will be taken into account at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 26.
