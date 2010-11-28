Man dies after fall during Eagles-Bears game at Soldier Field

A man in his 20s fell to his death at Soldier Field during Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.
The fall occurred inside Soldier Field around 4:55 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reports, citing Chicago police and fire officials. Chicago Fire Department media affairs spokesman Joe Roccasalva said the victim fell and landed on a small rooftop on the west side of the stadium near Lake Shore Drive, the newspaper reports.
Witnesses told emergency personnel that they saw the man run up to a ledge and jump, Roccasalva said, according to the newspaper.
The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he died about 30 minutes later.