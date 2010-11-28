Man dies after fall during Eagles-Bears game at Soldier Field

Published: Nov 28, 2010 at 12:36 PM

A man in his 20s fell to his death at Soldier Field during Sunday's game between the Chicago Bears and the Philadelphia Eagles.

The fall occurred inside Soldier Field around 4:55 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reports, citing Chicago police and fire officials. Chicago Fire Department media affairs spokesman Joe Roccasalva said the victim fell and landed on a small rooftop on the west side of the stadium near Lake Shore Drive, the newspaper reports.

Witnesses told emergency personnel that they saw the man run up to a ledge and jump, Roccasalva said, according to the newspaper.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, where he died about 30 minutes later.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

