Man charged with burglarizing Chiefs RB McCluster's apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A man on parole for burglary has been charged with burglarizing Chiefs running back Dexter McCluster's apartment, making off with thousands of dollars' worth of electronics, watches and other property.
The Jackson County prosecutor's office charged 31-year-old Daniel LaBlance on Tuesday with one count of second-degree burglary.
Police say McCluster and his girlfriend returned to the apartment in the city's Westport section the afternoon of Nov. 13 and found the door kicked open and the rooms ransacked. Investigators said DNA from blood left at the scene led them to the suspect's home, where they found McCluster's stolen property.
Online court records didn't list a lawyer for LaBlance, who doesn't have a listed phone number.
