Mallett, Kolb among QBs who shined in preseason debut

Don't count Tim Tebow out of the Broncos' quarterback competition.

Even though reports coming out of training camp have placed Kyle Orton well ahead in the competition, Tebow's solid performance against the Cowboys will certainly keep him in the mix. He was efficient and effective as a passer and provided a handful of improvisational plays that helped the offense sustain drives. Now, his performance was far from flawless -- Tebow was sacked once and had an interception nullified by a penalty -- but he flashed enough potential as a playmaker to merit a legitimate shot at the starting job. Given Orton's ineffectiveness against the Cowboys, the Broncos should give Tebow some extended playing time against first-stringers to see if he has the game to get it done as a starter.