Mall lifts ban on Cowboys' Bryant, who apologizes for drama

Dez Bryant is welcome to shop at the mall again after NorthPark Center officials dropped their ban on the Cowboys wide receiver Friday.
Bryant was ejected from the upscale Dallas shopping center last Saturday and given a criminal trespass warning following a dispute over the sagging pants allegedly worn by him and some companions.
"Mr. Bryant is welcome to join the millions of valued customers who shop and dine at NorthPark Center," mall spokesman David Margulies told *The Dallas Morning News* on Friday evening. "NorthPark Center considers last weekend's issues to be closed."
A police statement released Tuesday said officers working off-duty Saturday as security at NorthPark Center encountered Bryant and three companions and asked them to pull up their trousers. The report states Bryant then launched into a profanity-laced tirade that prompted the officers to escort him and his friends from the mall.
Margulies said Thursday that the police report was correct in stating that mall security issued an oral criminal trespass warning to Bryant on the day of the incident, but Margulies said Friday night's statement "provides notice that the criminal trespass warning is a moot issue," according to The Morning News.
"To all my fans I apologize for what's been going on...the situation is behind me..moving forward to this upcoming year," Bryant tweeted Friday.
Bryant told ESPN Dallas after the incident that his pants weren't drooping and his underwear wasn't exposed, although some of his friends' pants were down.
"It really wasn't me in the wrong," he said. "It's not even an issue."
Bryant, the Cowboys' first-round pick in the 2010 draft, made 45 catches for 561 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. His season ended when he suffered a fractured ankle during a Dec. 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.