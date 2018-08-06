Male cheerleaders set to make NFL history in 2018

The 2018 season is still 31 days away, but it's already shaping up to be a historic one. For the first time in NFL history, there will be male cheerleaders on the sidelines.
"My mom had sent me a link about the L.A. Rams cheerleaders that just had made the team a couple weeks ago," Hernandez told KATC in April. "She told me that it was my time to shine."
Cheerleading has been a part of the NFL since 1954 when the Baltimore Colts added a cheer squad to their marching band. Today, 26 of the 32 teams in the NFL have official cheerleading squads.