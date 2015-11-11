 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Malcom Floyd (torn labrum) will try to keep playing

Published: Nov 11, 2015 at 12:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Malcom Floyd isn't giving up on his career yet.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the San Diego Chargers' receiver, who tore his labrum Monday night, will rehab and attempt to play through the injury, per two sources informed of the injury.

The 34-year-old pass-catcher injured the shoulder laying out for a deep pass early in the Chargers' 22-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

A labrum tear is normally a season-ending injury, but with Floyd stating earlier this year that 2015 would be his last season, the wideout wants to try and play through the injury.

The Chargers certainly could use the receiver, if he's able to get back on the field. With Keenan Allen already out for the season, Philip Rivers' receiving corps is decimated and was without a deep threat once Floyd went down Monday night.

Floyd has enjoyed an underrated 10-year career in San Diego and is one of the most highly respected people within the Chargers' building.

We hope the play in which he suffered a shoulder injury isn't the final snap we see of Floyd on a football field. Surely his teammates feel the same.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LB Kyle Van Noy: Re-signing with Ravens was 'matter of when' rather than 'if'

Coming off one of his finest statistical seasons a decade into his NFL career, linebacker Kyle Van Noy rejoined Baltimore this week on a two-year deal, intent to make an impact as a mentor and former Super Bowl champion.
news

Texans make offseason history with acquisitions of Danielle Hunter, Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon

Houston made offseason history with the acquisitions of pass rusher Danielle Hunter, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and running back Joe Mixon. The Texans have become the first team in history to add players who respectively had 10-plus sacks, 100-plus receptions and 1,000-plus rushing yards, per NFL Research.
news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career. At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it when speaking recently with NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal. 
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.