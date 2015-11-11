Malcom Floyd (torn labrum) will try to keep playing

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that the San Diego Chargers' receiver, who tore his labrum Monday night, will rehab and attempt to play through the injury, per two sources informed of the injury.
The 34-year-old pass-catcher injured the shoulder laying out for a deep pass early in the Chargers' 22-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.
A labrum tear is normally a season-ending injury, but with Floyd stating earlier this year that 2015 would be his last season, the wideout wants to try and play through the injury.
The Chargers certainly could use the receiver, if he's able to get back on the field. With Keenan Allen already out for the season, Philip Rivers' receiving corps is decimated and was without a deep threat once Floyd went down Monday night.
Floyd has enjoyed an underrated 10-year career in San Diego and is one of the most highly respected people within the Chargers' building.
We hope the play in which he suffered a shoulder injury isn't the final snap we see of Floyd on a football field. Surely his teammates feel the same.