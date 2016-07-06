Around the NFL

Malcolm Smith: I've never seen anybody like Mack

Published: Jul 06, 2016 at 10:11 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Malcolm Smith played with a host of defensive luminaries during his four years in Seattle, but the Raiders linebacker still can't find a comparison for Oakland's biggest star.

"I've never seen anybody like Khalil Mack, to be honest with you," Smith told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday night. "He's kind of a one-of-a-kind, as far as my football knowledge goes and my time of being in the NFL. Even in college, I don't think I played against a player who's kind of dominant as Khalil is in a one-on-one setting, even a two-on-one setting."

Said Smith: "If you guys know somebody similar, I don't know. Maybe Derrick Thomas."

Chalk it up as high praise from Smith, who spent time in Seattle with Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor and Richard Sherman. Mack, though, is already forging a unique path.

In just his second season, the Raiders pass-rusher became the first player in NFL history to earn an All-Pro nod at two different positions, with voters crowning him at linebacker and defensive end.

Still, Smith believes Mack is just beginning to bloom, especially now that Bruce Irvin -- another former Seahawk -- is on hand to help torture signal-callers.

"I think it's just going to make things better for the rest of us," Smith said. "We can take some pressure off (Mack with) Bruce getting back there and the other guys getting to the quarterback will make it easier for us in coverage and we'll make some big plays."

Bottom line: Few teams have generated more praise this offseason than the Raiders. They'll need Mack and Co. to drop hammers from the first snap to make good on all the high expectations.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones 'made significant strides' this offseason with disciplined diet

Patriots QB Mac Jones explains how a disciplined diet has made him better prepared for his second season in the NFL.

news

Eagles' Devon Allen advances to 110-meter hurdles semifinals in 2022 World Athletics Championships

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen has qualified for Sunday's 110-meter semifinals at the World Athletics Championships following a run of 13.47 seconds.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'After this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL'

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has enjoyed a record-setting start to his career. The young wideout is not done yet, expressing confidence that he will be the best WR in the NFL after 2022.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner 'didn't want to leave Seattle,' but excited for chance to go home

As Bobby Wagner has adjusted to his new life and new team in Los Angeles the last few months, the linebacker said he's still feeling bittersweet about the end of his time in Seattle, but excited for what comes next.

news

Former four-time Pro Bowler, Raiders OL Richie Incognito announces retirement

Following 13 seasons on the field that included four Pro Bowls and plenty of controversy, Raiders offensive lineman Richie Incognito announced his retirement on Friday.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz, Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki don't get extensions, as expected

As expected, Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz and Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag.

news

DB Jason McCourty, who won Super Bowl with Patriots, retiring after 13 seasons

Jason McCourty, with help from his three children and wife, announced his retirement in an Instagram video posted Friday.

news

Jessie Bates, Bengals cannot agree to terms on extension ahead of deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals and star safety Jessie Bates aren't expected to reach a deal before Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to secure long-term contracts.

news

Texans reach settlements on claims against team regarding Deshaun Watson allegations

The Houston Texans have reached confidential settlements with all of the women who have made or intended to make claims against the organization for allegedly enabling former quarterback Deshaun Watson's behavior during massage therapy sessions.

news

CFL's Montreal Alouettes acquire rights to former Chiefs, Jets guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

Former Chiefs, Jets OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is pausing his football career to complete a medical residency, has a new home in the Canadian Football League if he wants it.

news

OT Orlando Brown, Chiefs unable to reach long-term deal ahead of deadline

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown and the Kansas City Chiefs did not come to an agreement on a multi-year contract ahead of Friday's deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign extensions, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson: 'Of course' Saints boast best defense in NFL

Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson has high expectations for New Orleans' defense in the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW