Malcolm Mitchell, Loucheiz Purifoy can go both ways

Last season, Mitchell dabbled on the defensive side of the ball but was primarily used as Georgia's most explosive wide receiver. Purifoy's role was just the opposite -- one of the league's better defensive backs, who dabbled on offense. This fall, don't be surprised if their two-way roles take on a different look. Florida struggled at the wide receiver position last year, and Purifoy is expected to have a much-expanded role in the Gators' offense. He's NFL.com's 24th-ranked player in the college game. Mitchell may find himself playing a bit more on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bulldogs lost Sanders Commings at cornerback. Losing two starting safeties will put a little extra pressure on UGA's 2013 corners, as well, but its pressure the Georgia staff knows Mitchell can handle if needed.