Malcolm Mitchell, Loucheiz Purifoy can go both ways

Bouncing back and forth between two positions, particularly on two different sides of the line of scrimmage, is usually a good sign of a college player who won't ever see an NFL field. It generally happens on the practice field as a coaching staff searches in earnest to find a way for a player to contribute, in even a small way.
The difference? They're two-way threats on Saturdays with the lights on. They're the kind of players that offensive and defensive coordinators on the same staff will fight over. And players like that have a way of finding an NFL home with relative ease.
Last season, Mitchell dabbled on the defensive side of the ball but was primarily used as Georgia's most explosive wide receiver. Purifoy's role was just the opposite -- one of the league's better defensive backs, who dabbled on offense. This fall, don't be surprised if their two-way roles take on a different look. Florida struggled at the wide receiver position last year, and Purifoy is expected to have a much-expanded role in the Gators' offense. He's NFL.com's 24th-ranked player in the college game. Mitchell may find himself playing a bit more on the defensive side of the ball, where the Bulldogs lost Sanders Commings at cornerback. Losing two starting safeties will put a little extra pressure on UGA's 2013 corners, as well, but its pressure the Georgia staff knows Mitchell can handle if needed.
Both will be used where they're needed most. The NFL can sort out where they project the best.
One more name to remember: On the subject of two-way players in the Southeastern Conference, Ole Miss' Nick Brassell can't go unmentioned.
But he sure may go unnoticed.
Academic troubles have Brassell's season with the Rebels in jeopardy. And those close to the situation will be surprised if he's eligible to play this season. But don't be surprised to one day see his name scoot across the NFL draft crawler. In 2011, Brassell became the first Rebel in nearly 25 years to start on both offense and defense in the same season. Last year, amid academic woes, he played for East Mississippi Community College.