Malcolm Mitchell deserves more attention in fantasy

Mitchell is far from a flawless prospect, even if there is reason for hope here. He needs to consistently play to the high-end technical and route-running potential he flashes. Should he do that, he can earn a complementary role in a passing scheme that suits his skills. His toughness, character and ball skills will endear him to his coaches early on. Don't rule out that he surprises people with a productive career, and perhaps earlier than we expect. With that being said, Mitchell still has to beat the odds as an older player with an injury history. Chances are he doesn't just walk into a beneficial role as a rookie. However, if he lands in a good spot with a strong passing team, Mitchell could contend for being a second-round pick in dynasty rookie drafts. Mitchell has translatable NFL ability, and deserves more note than he currently has in the fantasy community.