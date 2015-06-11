Malcolm Butler: I don't feel like I missed a step

Patriots safety Malcolm Butler doesn't feel too far behind, despite missing out on New England's first six offseason training sessions.
Per NFL Media's Albert Breer, the NFL Players Association is looking into a possible violation of the collective bargaining agreement, specifically the portion which says club officials cannot tell a player that offseason activities are not voluntary.
The Patriots, who have not responded to a request for comment, held Butler off the practice field after he was late for the first OTA practice due to a cancelled flight, per Breer.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick had no comment Thursday when asked about the reports on Butler's discipline.
The situation seems like an awkward one for the player who made the defining play of Super Bowl XLIX. By all accounts, he's not complaining about anything that might have happened.
"I really don't have a comment about that," he said. "I'm just glad to get back here, participating, just getting better. Trying to get better. That's all."
True to Patriot Form, Butler is staying quiet while New England wraps up their final OTA workouts of the season ahead of next week's mandatory minicamp.
In the meantime, Butler told reporters that he's watching film and talking to teammates about what he missed. Like Bill Belichick, he's probably hoping this all blows over soon.
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