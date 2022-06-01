Around the NFL

Malcolm Butler has 'a lot to prove' in return to Patriots

Published: Jun 01, 2022 at 08:28 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The unexpected reunion of Malcolm Butler and the New England Patriots this offseason led to a second chance for the former Super Bowl hero.

Five years after his Super Bowl benching, Butler returns to Foxborough following an abrupt retirement before the 2021 season. After sitting out all season, he's back on the field as the Pats begin OTAs.

Butler said Tuesday he's out to prove he can still be a difference-maker in the Patriots secondary.

"I feel like I have a lot to prove, especially to myself," Butler said, via Mass Live. "If I do it myself, I'll prove it to my teammates at the same time. So that's why I'm working hard every day and trying to stay focused."

Butler retired due to personal reasons last year before deciding to make his return. Not only did he come back to football, but he also did so in New England, where he got his start after going undrafted out of the University of West Alabama.

"Feeling good. Feeling fresh. Well, I was until I got here and started running around. Rejuvenated," Butler said. "Took some time off to handle some things and I'm back here now. ... I'm back in football shape, but I've got more work to do."

If that rejuvenation sticks, Butler has a shot at swiping a starting corner job in New England.

Bill Belichick sees the same time of competitor in Butler that was there during his first four seasons with the Patriots.

"Malcolm works hard, like he always has, very competitive, out there scrapping for balls," the coach said. "His aggressiveness, play style -- we're not in pads, but yeah, looks like it's about the same."

Related Content

news

Late Hall of Famer John Madden returns to 'Madden NFL 23' cover

John Madden -- a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach of the Raiders, legendary NFL color analyst and namesake of one the highest-selling sports video games of all time -- is returning to the cover of Madden NFL 23 for the first time in more than two decades, EA Sports announced on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence aiming to become Cowboys' sack leader in 2022

Cowboys pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence aims to step his game up in 2022 and return as Dallas' sack leader for the upcoming season.

news

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase pursuing bigger numbers in Year 2 after record-setting rookie season

Entering Year 2, Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase has set some bigger goals following a stellar rookie year in order to avoid the dreaded sophomore slump.

news

Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett: QB competition in Seattle will help 'build something truly special'

For the first time in Tyler Lockett's eight-year career with the Seahawks, he'll be catching passes from someone other than Russell Wilson. He looks forward to the quarterback competition and believes it will "build something truly special."

news

Steelers' Kenny Pickett not worried about QB depth chart: 'I didn't think I was going to walk in and be the 1'

Steelers' Kenny Pickett has worked as the third-team quarterback in OTAs so far, but he is not worried about the pecking order. Instead, Pickett has taken the opportunity to learn from to veterans ahead of him as the competition gets underway.

news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari sitting out of OTAs with goal of returning for training camp

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari remains sidelined as he rehabs from a knee operation. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Tuesday that the team is hopeful Bakhtiari is back on the field for training camp.

news

Bucs signing former Bears DT Akiem Hicks to one-year deal

The Buccaneers are signing former Bears defensive tackle Akiem Hicks to a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Charges against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy dismissed

The Arapahoe County (Colo.) District Attorney's office on Tuesday filed a motion to dismiss second-degree criminal tampering charges with a domestic violence enhancer against Jeudy, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and James Palmer reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs impressed with rookie DE George Karlaftis' energy at OTAs: 'He goes 100 miles an hour'

The Kansas City Chiefs are so far excited with the energy brought by rookie pass rusher George Karlaftis at OTAs.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, May 31

The Houston Texans are signing veteran cornerback Fabian Moreau, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Aaron Donald 'at peace' with potential retirement, but wants to recapture feeling of winning Super Bowl

Rams DT Aaron Donald remains unsure if he will play in 2022 after winning Super Bowl LVI, but is leaving the door open for a return

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW