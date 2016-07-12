Making the Leap: Raiders TE Clive Walford

With a promising young quarterback in place, the Raiders offense appears ready to make the leap -- pulling Walford along for the ride. Assuming he holds down the starting spot (if not, please set this article on fire), Walford's second half to last season provides a road map for what to expect in 2016. It's safe to suggest that he'll double his catch total and yardage, but can he jump into the stratosphere like some of the game's top tight ends have done in Year 2 of their careers?