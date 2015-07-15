Making the Leap, No. 3: Vikings LB Anthony Barr

Barr was far from perfect. His expected weakness in the running game occasionally showed up when he overpursued plays and missed a lot of tackles. Overall he proved to be a solid run defender because of his effort and speed to get past blockers, but he gave up some big plays. He also clearly needs to do better as an outside pass rusher, often getting swallowed up by physical left tackles like Trent Williams. Barr is more comfortable blitzing from surprising places than winning one-on-one battles. Barr also has to make up for some lost time this offseason because of his knee injury, althogh he's expected to be ready for camp.