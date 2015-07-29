Making a case for Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round

Over the last six years (including 2014), Eli Manning has targeted his No. 1 receiver an average of 135 times per year. Last season, Beckham's 130 targets accounted for 28 percent of Mannings' total targets once they were on the field together, and that mark was the third-most of Eli's career to one receiver (30 percent in '05 to Plaxico Burress, 31 percent in '09 to Steve Smith). The only thing that's different, is that Manning has never had a receiver of Beckham's athletic caliber. As Matt Harmon pointed out in his excellent ADP article earlier this week, Beckham's presence on the field improved Manning's touchdowns, yards and fantasy points per game, while also reducing his interceptions. Beckham can get open as good, if not better than any receiver in the league, as evidenced by the chart above. Many quarterbacks often say their favorite receiver is the open one, and if Beckham is torchingcornerbacks in 2015 as he did in 2014, why should we expect any sort of regression? The answer is we shouldn't. Expecting Beckham to take his 2014 per game averages, especially in fantasy, and turn those into a 16 game season is a bit of a reach. But expecting him to improve to 150-plus targets (which might be conservative) and still post great fantasy numbers? Now that's perfectly reasonable.