Major Wright's pick six of Bradford helps Chicago Bears topple St. Louis Rams

"Sam Bradford was looking his way the whole time," Wright said. "As we were watching film, he is not the type of quarterback that is going to look one way and go back the other way. He was honing in on that side and I was like, 'You know what, let me take a shot over here,' and I ended up taking a shot over there. ... (Jennings) tipped it up and me being in the right spot at the right time (I) took it in."