Major Hall of Fame facelift ahead of schedule

CANTON, Ohio -- Construction is running ahead of schedule for the $27 million expansion project at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in northeast Ohio.
The Repository in Canton reports the two-year project is the facility's biggest facelift since it was built it 1963. Crews have finished about one-third of the work. Walls and windows are in place for a new lobby entrance and a pro football research and preservation center that's expected to be finished in July, ahead of this year's enshrinement events.
Overall, the Hall of Fame is adding more than 32,000 square feet of new construction and more interactive features.
The hall's executive director says aside from seeing some temporary construction walls, current visitors aren't affected much by the ongoing renovation work.
